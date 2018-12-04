Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.42.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 165,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $4,546,661.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,855 and have sold 289,475 shares valued at $8,032,053. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 407.1% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

