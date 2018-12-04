Sprouts Farmers Market Target of Unusually High Options Trading (SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 15,090 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,703% compared to the average volume of 837 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. TheStreet upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Shon A. Boney bought 88,500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $2,020,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,470.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 103,500 shares of company stock worth $2,366,855 and have sold 289,475 shares worth $8,032,053. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 67.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

