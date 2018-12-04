SPX Corp (SPXC) Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 683.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPX were worth $17,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.48. SPX Corp has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $488,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of SPX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

