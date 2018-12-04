Square Enix (SQNXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Square Enix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of SQNXF opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.13. Square Enix has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

