Star Group LP (SGU) Shares Sold by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,657 shares during the period. Star Group comprises about 7.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Star Group were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Star Group during the second quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Group during the third quarter worth $192,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Star Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Star Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Star Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $514.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.09. Star Group LP has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $11.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th.

Star Group Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers ancillary home services, including home security and plumbing. As of September 30, 2017, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 455,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

