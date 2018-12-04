Starbucks’ (SBUX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.34.

SBUX opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 669.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $134,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

