Starbucks (SBUX) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Starbucks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.34.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $67.50 on Monday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 155.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.