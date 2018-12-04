Starta (STA) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Starta (CURRENCY:STA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Starta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00007845 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, Starta has traded up 21% against the dollar. Starta has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $2,134.00 worth of Starta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.02308311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00144180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00192906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.37 or 0.10492765 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Starta Profile

Starta launched on July 4th, 2017. Starta’s total supply is 5,176,714 tokens. The official website for Starta is startaico.com. Starta’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starta

Starta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.