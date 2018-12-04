State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $164.30 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $164,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,822,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,099,000 after purchasing an additional 200,586 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $1,349,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $2,999,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,841,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

In other news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $124.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

