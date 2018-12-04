Steel Dynamics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.56 Per Share (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Hernandez now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.58. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STLD. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.94. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 72,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,002.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $677,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,022,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,021,069.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

