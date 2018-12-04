Steris PLC (STE) Stake Lessened by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,693 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Steris by 103.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Steris by 20.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Steris by 5.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Steris by 2.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Steris by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,289,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,421,000 after purchasing an additional 81,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $121.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Steris had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,111,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,740,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Steris from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

