Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,202 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $127,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. FCG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 217,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.26.

In other news, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $3,236,433.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,150.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $3,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,027,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,943 shares of company stock worth $26,362,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

