Steve Oblak Sells 230 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total transaction of $25,451.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,036 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Steve Oblak sold 227 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $33,888.83.

On Friday, September 21st, Steve Oblak sold 3,570 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $486,376.80.

On Monday, September 17th, Steve Oblak sold 4,678 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $685,888.36.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,575. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.82. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, September 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $252,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,199,000 after buying an additional 332,832 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 26.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,536,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,841,000 after buying an additional 320,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,949,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,516,000 after buying an additional 176,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $25,095,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

