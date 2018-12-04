Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 36,172 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,172 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

MANH opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

