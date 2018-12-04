Stevens Capital Management LP Has $2.32 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 470.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,592 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 100.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $200,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In other news, Director John D. Rood acquired 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,014,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,069.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 85,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $3,434,123.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/stevens-capital-management-lp-has-2-32-million-stake-in-fidelity-national-financial-inc-fnf.html.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.