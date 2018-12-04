Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 292,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,434,000 after purchasing an additional 208,402 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI opened at $369.51 on Tuesday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12-month low of $267.01 and a 12-month high of $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/stevens-capital-management-lp-purchases-new-holdings-in-mercadolibre-inc-meli.html.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.