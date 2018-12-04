STK (STK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $114,145.00

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One STK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, Cobinhood and IDEX. STK has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $114,145.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STK has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.02319016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00136419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00190003 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.53 or 0.10119852 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

STK Token Profile

STK launched on September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,838,595 tokens. STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STK is stktoken.com. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken.

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.