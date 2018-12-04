Stobart Group Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (STOB)

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) declared a dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Stobart Group stock opened at GBX 170.82 ($2.23) on Tuesday. Stobart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 196 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.40 ($3.98).

About Stobart Group

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

