Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 4th (AFHP, AIR, ALV, AMGN, ASML, BAS, BMW, CBK, DEC, DG)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 4th:

AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 563 ($7.36). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €122.00 ($141.86) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €220.00 ($255.81) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was given a $213.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was given a $182.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was given a $192.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was given a $223.00 price target by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was given a $195.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was given a $220.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was given a $232.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €215.00 ($250.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €200.00 ($232.56) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €73.00 ($84.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €103.70 ($120.58) target price by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €37.00 ($43.02) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €26.50 ($30.81) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €31.00 ($36.05) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,405 ($18.36) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,525 ($19.93) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) was given a €130.00 ($151.16) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $53.00 target price by analysts at BNP Paribas. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Just Eat (LON:JE) was given a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $50.00 price target by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 100 ($1.31). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €180.00 ($209.30) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $80.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $98.00 target price by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €4.20 ($4.88) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.20 ($3.72) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €500.00 ($581.40) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €133.00 ($154.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €72.00 ($83.72) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.57). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €84.00 ($97.67) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) was given a €3.00 ($3.49) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €57.00 ($66.28) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $101.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $110.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AFH Financial Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFH Financial Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply