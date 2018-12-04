Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 4th (AFHP, AIR, ALV, AMGN, ASML, BAS, BMW, CBK, DEC, DG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 4th:

AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 563 ($7.36). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get AFH Financial Group Plc alerts:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €122.00 ($141.86) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €220.00 ($255.81) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was given a $213.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was given a $182.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was given a $192.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was given a $223.00 price target by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was given a $195.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was given a $220.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was given a $232.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €215.00 ($250.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €200.00 ($232.56) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €73.00 ($84.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €103.70 ($120.58) target price by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €37.00 ($43.02) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €26.50 ($30.81) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €31.00 ($36.05) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,405 ($18.36) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,525 ($19.93) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) was given a €130.00 ($151.16) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $53.00 target price by analysts at BNP Paribas. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Just Eat (LON:JE) was given a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $50.00 price target by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 100 ($1.31). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €180.00 ($209.30) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $80.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $98.00 target price by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €4.20 ($4.88) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.20 ($3.72) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €500.00 ($581.40) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €133.00 ($154.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €72.00 ($83.72) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.57). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €84.00 ($97.67) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) was given a €3.00 ($3.49) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €57.00 ($66.28) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $101.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $110.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AFH Financial Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFH Financial Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.