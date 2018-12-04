Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Oclaro (OCLR)

Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,259 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,725% compared to the average volume of 69 call options.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oclaro by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,521,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,058,000 after purchasing an additional 292,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Oclaro by 7.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oclaro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,237,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oclaro by 109.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oclaro by 5.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 708,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.48.
OCLR opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. Oclaro has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $10.20.
Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. Oclaro had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Oclaro will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
About Oclaro
Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.
