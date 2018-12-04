Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

SYBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

SYBT stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $713.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.61. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.95 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Carl G. Herde bought 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $153,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl G. Herde bought 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at $957,053.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,356 shares of company stock worth $238,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

