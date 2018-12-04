StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BANX. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 target price on StoneCastle Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. National Securities increased their target price on StoneCastle Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut StoneCastle Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of BANX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,985. StoneCastle Financial has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 271,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

