Storm Reaches 1-Day Volume of $989,364.00 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Storm token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Binance, Coinnest and Bitbns. Over the last week, Storm has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a total market capitalization of $17.44 million and $989,364.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.02250994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00152199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00187259 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.99 or 0.10803753 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,518,781,114 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, WazirX, YoBit, Kyber Network, Coinnest, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bitbns, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

