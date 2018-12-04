Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (RCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 213,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,127. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

