StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. StrongHands has a total market cap of $791,911.00 and $3,517.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,000,083,914,986 coins and its circulating supply is 9,239,852,741,532 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Crex24, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

