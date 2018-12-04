Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, September 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.54.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

