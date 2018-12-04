Suncor Energy (SU) Given “Average” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their average rating on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research note released on Monday. Mizuho currently has a $52.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.71.

NYSE SU opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,511,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,760,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,400,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,579,000 after acquiring an additional 637,520 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,437,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

