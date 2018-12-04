SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.45) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.54). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.87.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $46.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.67. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 740.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

