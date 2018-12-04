SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CELYAD SA/ADR (CYAD)

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson now expects that the company will earn ($5.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.13). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CELYAD SA/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CELYAD SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on CELYAD SA/ADR to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ CYAD opened at $26.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $270.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.35. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYAD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in CELYAD SA/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CELYAD SA/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR by 1,109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CELYAD SA/ADR

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

