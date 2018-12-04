SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Anaplan Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (PLAN)

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Anaplan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.81). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

PLAN stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

In related news, insider David Ying Xian Chung acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam acquired 1,104,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,784,983.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,118,599 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,283 in the last 90 days.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

