Super Bitcoin (SBTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $643,058.00

Super Bitcoin (CURRENCY:SBTC) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Super Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00057417 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, BigONE, Gate.io and BtcTrade.im. Over the last week, Super Bitcoin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Super Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $643,058.00 worth of Super Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017413 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00052411 BTC.

Super Bitcoin Coin Profile

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Super Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sbtc.org. Super Bitcoin’s official website is supersmartbitcoin.com. Super Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @SuperBTC2.

Buying and Selling Super Bitcoin

Super Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Huobi, BigONE, HitBTC, Gate.io, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.