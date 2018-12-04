Superior Energy Services (SPN) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $10.00 price target on Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $10.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.45 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.22.

SPN stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $842.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.13.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $573.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Superior Energy Services’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Funk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,348.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Superior Energy Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

