Surface Oncology Inc (SURF) Short Interest Update

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,105 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the October 31st total of 1,089,335 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,873 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SURF opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SURF. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

