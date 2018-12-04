Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $213,000 in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $286.33 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.48 and a 12-month high of $286.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $270.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.48.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,134 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

