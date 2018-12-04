Symrise (SY1) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €84.00 ($97.67) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €82.50 ($95.93) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, equinet set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.83 ($85.84).

Shares of FRA SY1 traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €71.76 ($83.44). 220,522 shares of the company traded hands. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

