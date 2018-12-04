Synovus Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Synovus Financial has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Blair purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,199.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen J. Gula sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $52,206.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Synovus Financial to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

