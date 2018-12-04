Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cann reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $7.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.79. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $483,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,703,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,894,000 after buying an additional 57,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

