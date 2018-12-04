Takeaway.com NV (TKWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Takeaway.com NV (AMS:TKWY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.24 ($68.88).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Takeaway.com Company Profile

