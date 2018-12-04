TAL Education Group (TAL) Shares Gap Up to $28.07

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.80, but opened at $28.07. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 6649206 shares.

TAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Nomura dropped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.62 and a beta of -0.30.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $699.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

