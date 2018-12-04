TaTaTu (TTU) Price Hits $0.0405

TaTaTu (CURRENCY:TTU) traded down 35.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One TaTaTu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00001013 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Liqui. During the last seven days, TaTaTu has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. TaTaTu has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $32,390.00 worth of TaTaTu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.79 or 0.02346090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00137531 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00189489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.10078094 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About TaTaTu

TaTaTu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,727,971 tokens. TaTaTu’s official message board is medium.com/tatatu. TaTaTu’s official website is tatatutoken.io. TaTaTu’s official Twitter account is @TaTaTu_Official.

Buying and Selling TaTaTu

TaTaTu can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Fatbtc, ABCC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaTaTu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaTaTu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaTaTu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

