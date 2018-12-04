Taylor Wimpey (TW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $130.10

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.10 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.71), with a volume of 16308994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.65 ($1.75).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TW shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price (down from GBX 206 ($2.69)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 244 ($3.19) to GBX 237 ($3.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 182 ($2.38) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 205.60 ($2.69).

About Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

