TCG BDC (CGBD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get TCG BDC alerts:

CGBD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $17.75 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of CGBD opened at $15.64 on Monday. TCG BDC has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $969.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. TCG BDC had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.06%.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Hart purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the second quarter worth $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the second quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at $260,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCG BDC (CGBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.