Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,179,000 after buying an additional 672,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,219,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,014,000 after buying an additional 126,398 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 43.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after buying an additional 301,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 728,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,450,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, Director James F. Parker sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $264,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,660.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-reduces-position-in-texas-roadhouse-inc-txrh.html.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.