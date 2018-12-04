Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,800 Shares of Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chemical Financial by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 88,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chemical Financial by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 40,876 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Chemical Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 415,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 67,586 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chemical Financial by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

CHFC stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. Chemical Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.16 million. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemical Financial Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Chemical Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHFC. BidaskClub lowered Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised Chemical Financial from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

