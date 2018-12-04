Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of R. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,365,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,119,000 after buying an additional 51,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 441,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 118,530 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

In other Ryder System news, Director David G. Nord acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 12,795 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $705,516.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). Ryder System had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

