TechPrecision (TPCS) & HC2 (HCHC) Head to Head Contrast

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) and HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TechPrecision and HC2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechPrecision -4.45% -8.42% -4.52% HC2 8.65% -24.50% -1.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TechPrecision and HC2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechPrecision $18.73 million 1.52 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A HC2 $1.63 billion 0.09 -$46.91 million ($0.99) -3.28

TechPrecision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HC2.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TechPrecision and HC2, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechPrecision 0 0 0 0 N/A HC2 0 0 1 0 3.00

HC2 has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 315.38%. Given HC2’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HC2 is more favorable than TechPrecision.

Risk & Volatility

TechPrecision has a beta of -2.57, indicating that its share price is 357% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HC2 has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of TechPrecision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of HC2 shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of TechPrecision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of HC2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HC2 beats TechPrecision on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal components and systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems. The company also provides manufacturing engineering services to assist customers. It serves customers in defense, aerospace, nuclear, energy, medical, and precision industrial markets. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants. It also fabricates trusses and girders; and fabricates and erects water pipes, water storage tanks, pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and various customized products. In addition, the company provides subsea cable installation and maintenance services for the telecommunications sector; installation, maintenance, and repair services for fiber optic communication and power infrastructure to offshore platforms; and installation services for power cables for use in offshore wind farms and in the offshore wind market. Further, it distributes natural gas motor fuels; acquires, owns, designs, builds, operates, and maintains compressed natural gas fueling stations for transportation vehicles; and offers voice communication services for national telecommunications, mobile, prepaid, and voice over Internet protocol service operators, as well as wholesale carriers and Internet service providers. Additionally, the company provides long-term care, life, and annuity insurance products to individuals. It also focuses on developing products to treat early osteoarthritis of the knee and solid tumors; develops skin lightening technology; owns licenses to create and distribute NASCAR video games; and acquires broadcast assets. The company was formerly known as PTGi Holding Inc. and changed its name to HC2 Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. HC2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

