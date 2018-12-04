Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 38,962 Shares of Cellectis SA (CLLS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,962 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,240,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,949,000 after purchasing an additional 647,164 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,697,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 244,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 156,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 320,340 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $916.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.72. Cellectis SA has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 price objective on Cellectis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Cellectis Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

