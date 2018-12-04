Tele Columbus (TC1) Given a €3.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) received a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TC1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Commerzbank set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tele Columbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.11 ($4.78).

Get Tele Columbus alerts:

Shares of ETR TC1 traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €3.78 ($4.39). 445,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,830. Tele Columbus has a 12 month low of €7.96 ($9.26) and a 12 month high of €10.40 ($12.09).

About Tele Columbus

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.