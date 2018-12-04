Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (TEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of TEI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,248. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

