TenX (PAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.20 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, TenX has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $30.20 million and approximately $348,026.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00007096 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Upbit and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.02242142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00149443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00188195 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.54 or 0.10650039 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About TenX

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,347,861 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Cryptopia, Vebitcoin, Neraex, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Coinrail, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Liqui, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, Livecoin, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, IDEX, BitBay and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

